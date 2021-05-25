Clubhouse crosses a million downloads on Google Play store

25 May 2021 16:29 IST

Audio-only social app Clubhouse has crossed one million downloads on Google Play store, just a week after the Android app was rolled out in India.

Clubhouse rolled out the Android app on May 21 in several countries including India, attempting to capture share of the Android market. The move is also an effort to compete with other social networks including Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, that have introduced their own versions of the audio feature.

The exclusive invite-based app became popular in January after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted discussions on Clubhouse in separate sessions. The app clocked over 10 million downloads on iOS devices since its launch in February last year, according to app analytics firm App Annie. The app witnessed nearly 1.3 million downloads in March this year alone.

However, downloads dipped 66% in April from the month earlier, Business Insider had reported, indicating a slowdown in the influx of new users but a strong retention of existing users.

Clubhouse said it will continue to keep the invite-only and waitlist system in the Android app intact by allowing friends to bring along a few close friends, the company said in a blog post earlier this month.