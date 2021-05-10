Clubhouse app says hello to Android

As an increasing number of platforms are opening up their apps for audio-based chat forums, Clubhouse is doubling its efforts to get a slice of the Android pie.

A little over a year after making its debut in iOS, audio-chatting app Clubhouse is now opening its account in Android. The app was launched last March exclusively for iOS users to let connect them with others via chat rooms sans cameras.

By the time it was ready for general use to all Apple users in June, ‘zoom fatigue’ was starting to set in, making people log on to Clubhouse to socialise. Within ten months of its launch, the app enabled over two million people, from musicians to stock traders, to meet, to talk and connect on the platform.

Clubhouse’s success has made several other social media firms start their own versions of audio-chatting feature. Twitter launched Spaces for its users to meet and join impromptu discussions started by those they follow. Facebook is said to be working on a similar interface that can be accessed by people via its Messenger app.

Even enterprise chat service Slack is said to be experimenting a Clubhouse-like feature for its users. Most recently, Reddit said it is testing an audio-only chat feature to let its users host live discussions within its communities.

As an increasing number of platforms are opening up their apps for audio-based chat forums, Clubhouse is doubling its efforts to get a slice of the Android pie. Just a few weeks ago, Clubhouse closed a new round of funding led by Andrew Chen of venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz - - the app was valued at $4 billion.

Now, it is starting to test waters in a market where Twitter, Facebook and Reddit have already set sail. But Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth are planning to wade through Android the same way they did in iOS, through invite-only sign ups. When Davison and Seth launched the app for iPhone users, people were given access through invitation links.

With its Android launch, Clubhouse plans to navigate the same way. “As a part of the effort to keep the growth measured, we will be continuing the waitlist and invite system, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends,” the company said in a blog post.

The app will be first rolled out in beta, starting with the U.S., followed by other English-speaking countries. In the next few weeks, Clubhouse plans to collect feedback from the community and fix any issues before a full roll out for all Android users.