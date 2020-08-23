Virtual, yet real: Chennai students beat lockdown blues with online ventures

The lockdown and enforced isolation has been a challenge not just for parents and teachers, but also for children, whose school calendar has been upended by virtual learning. Many school-goers have reacted to the new developments with initiatives of their own. Here are three online ventures run by school students in Chennai that make the best of the ‘new normal’

Tanya Elizabeth Ken

LakshyaShala

The brains behind edu-tech firm LakshyaShala in Chennai, Class XII student Tanya Elizabeth Ken noticed something new during lockdown. “Most children from underserved communities are dropping out of school because their parents, who are daily wage earners, cannot afford the fees. So we decided to work on ensuring that the children stayed on in the education system without burdening their parents,” says Tanya.

As a student ambassador of Technovation — a US-based global tech education non-profit for girls — and Ariel Foundation, Geneva, Tanya has launched and been part of teams that create applications to solve social problems. This year, she mentored three teams virtually with their submissions for the annual Technovation competition, and debuted an app called ‘Goal Shadowing’ to help children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds complete their education milestones.

“Most companies talk about diversity and inclusion, but millions of poor children still get left behind in the job market,” says Tanya, adding, “Our app acts as a platform for social workers and NGOs to aid children from underserved communities so that they don’t drop out of school.” Currently, the app is being tested in a community based in Perungudi, Chennai.

Tanya knows that the app alone will not make a difference. So, LakshyaShala launched self-help groups to help women from low-income families become self-sufficient by equipping them with skills to earn a living during pandemic-like situations. “We have got people making handicrafts that are sold through our Good Cause website, growing azola as fodder and marketing quail eggs,” she says.

LakshyaShala’s programmes in Tirusulam, Perungudi and Padhai centre for destitute children that are sustained through collaborations with non-governmental organisations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, have reached around 800 families. Its learning module apps are free for students in need. “We will be charging fees for a few of our modules like DNI Funnel which provides corporate recruiters with access to talent from the underserved communities, a tool that was not available before,” says Tanya.

Tanya, who has been doing her senior-level studies through Open Schooling, hopes to specialise in Computer Science in college. “I’d like to explore Artificial Intelligence and machine learning because they can work well in the field of education.”

Atharv and Amara Jain

YouTube Kids channel Fun with A&A

If Science lessons make you shudder, siblings Atharv and Amara Jain, aged eight and four respectively, are here to bring the excitement and wonder back into the subject. The Chennai-based Sishya School students began with a video in June for their school’s Instagram page, and today have their own YouTube channel (Fun with A and A) with over 280 subscribers.

Unscripted, and full of easy banter between its hosts, Fun with A and A has a range of videos on science concepts with Class III student Atharv doing most of the explaining, while his sister, who is in LKG, helps out with the experiments. Amara pitches in with tips to help Atharv take the narration forward. Both kids are at ease in front of the camera, and also sportingly laugh away their bloopers while sticking to the subject at hand. While he does most of the talking, Atharv also ensures to include his sister in the proceedings, often breaking off to explain things separately to her.

Atharv and Amara Jain put a cheerful spin on Science lessons in their YouTube channel ‘Fun with A and A’. Photo: Special Arrangement/THE HINDU

Atharv picks the topics and researches them on his own before he sets up the experiments, says his mother Chetna Jain, who films the videos on her phone. “Science and math are his favourite subjects, and he enjoys demystifying complex theories for the audience,” she says. Using easily available home supplies like baking soda, vinegar, food colouring, shaving cream and dishwashing liquid, Atharv sets up scenarios that explain the mechanics behind natural phenomena like volcanoes, rain clouds and capillary action in plants.

Fresh episodes (ranging from three to 15 minutes) are uploaded every Saturday, and the comments section has been switched off for now to protect the children’s privacy. “We have also had offers from science toy makers for unboxing videos but we have declined them. We don’t want Fun with A and A to get commercialised,” says Chetna.

Neharika Kishore and Vaishnavi Girish Ramdas

Ilo by Vane online art gallery

Best friends Neharika Kishore and Vaishnavi Girish Ramdas decided that the world could do with some ‘Ilo’ (meaning: joy, in Finnish) during lockdown, and decided to start an online art gallery.

“Neharika is the artistic one. I just wanted to do something for charity, so we managed to combine that in Ilo by Vane,” says Vaishnavi. The Class X students put together their non-profit art showcase from scratch almost entirely on their own. ‘Vane’ is a combination of the first letters of the founders’ names. “We needed our parents’ help to open the bank account for the website besides some guidance on the long-term plans for Ilo by Vane (it is currently registered as a trust). Otherwise, it’s been mostly the two of us working on the idea. We are trying a new logo now,” says Neharika.

Vaishnavi Girish Ramdas and Neharika Kishore are encouraging student artists with their online gallery ‘Ilo by Vane.’ Photo: Special Arrangement/THE HINDU

Using a template website and Instagram to get artists on board, the girls have decided to donate their sales proceeds to cancer patients through the Ray of Light Foundation in Chennai. The venture features the work of over 40 young artists (from 12-22 years), and prices are fixed according to the size of the paintings. “We consciously decided to stick to this age group, because a lot of our artists aren’t supported by their families since they think it’s just a hobby,” says Neharika, adding, “Anyway, older artists have many more opportunities to exhibit their work.”

Over 19 pieces have been sold since the venture was launched in July. Subjects range from abstracts, Impressionists, portraits and line drawings. Aspiring artists can submit their artwork on the website for consideration.

Vaishnavi hopes to study engineering, while Neharika is aiming at Art studies and interior design. But Ilo by Vane will continue to bring joy to young artists and art lovers for a long time to come, say the friends.