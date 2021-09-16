Chat app Discord raises $500 million in new funding

16 September 2021 16:18 IST

Discord grew at a lightning pace during the COVID-19 pandemic and was first used by video gamers, though the app has now expanded across communities and for events ranging from comedy clubs to karaoke parties.

Chat platform Discord has raised $500 million in a new funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The deal values the company at about $15 billion, Bloomberg News had reported earlier. Discord declined to comment on the valuation.

Baillie Gifford & Co, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research Co and Franklin Templeton also participated in the financing, alongside existing investors, the Discord spokesperson said.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion, with the talks ending in April.