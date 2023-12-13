GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrayaan-3 landing, GTA gameplay, parody and comedy: What Indians watched on YouTube in 2023

YouTube released its ‘A Year on YouTube’ report, an annual rewind of all the videos, shorts and creators who made it big

December 13, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Grand Theft Auto stole the hearts of Indians as the GTA VI trailer 1 got over 93 million views in just 24 hours.

Grand Theft Auto stole the hearts of Indians as the GTA VI trailer 1 got over 93 million views in just 24 hours.

As 2023 comes to an end, YouTube, in a blog post shared the most watched videos and trends on the platform. In its ‘A Year on YouTube’ report, Google revealed that the content topped the charts this year came from all parts of the country. The top videos were across various languages and in wide-ranging genres.

The most notable video, India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast that saw over 8.5M peak concurrent views. It also became the largest live stream video of all time on YouTube.

The most watched video, after the Chandrayaan-3 landing video is the Men on Mission video by comedy group Round2Hell. Standup comedy and parody videos on Bigg Boss, UPSC also come in the top 15 videos. Other trending videos include tutorials on how to make a YouTube channel, GTA 5 gameplay and Super11 Aisa Cup highlights from the India and Sri Lanka final match.

Several comedy videos by creators Carryminati, Ashish Chanchalani, Harsh Beniwal and BB ki vines also made it to the top 15 videos.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Grand Theft Auto also stole the hearts of Indians as the GTA VI trailer 1 got over 93 million views in just 24 hours, setting a record for 24-hour debut of a non-music video. Apart from the trailer, gaming creators immersed viewers with compelling stories by combining gameplay, characters, narrative, comedy and music.

In the gaming videos category, GTA topped the charts, followed by Minecraft, Grena Free Fire and Granny.

When it comes to creators, fitness trainer Pawan Sahu became YouTube India’s breakout creator for 2023, followed by Neetu Bisht, Sagar’s Kitchen and Shau Kirar.

YouTube Shorts opened doors to a playground of creative tools and formats to help emerging creators push the boundaries of their creativity. Music videos on YouTube also made their mark with Bhojouri song “Dhani Ho Sab Dhan” by Pawan Singh topping the charts. Tracks such as “Tere Vaaste”, “Pulsar Bike”, “Jailer”, and “Heeriye” also made it to the top 15 music videos, inspiring various forms of expression from creators across the country. `

