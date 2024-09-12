ADVERTISEMENT

Bumble plans to use AI to assist users with profile creation and conversations

Updated - September 12, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Bumble is increasing its use of artificial intelligence on the platform and will now allow users to leverage AI for profile creation and conversation support.

The Hindu Bureau

Bumble is expanding the use of AI on its platform and will introduce new features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bumble is expanding the use of AI on its platform and will introduce new features to assist users in creating profiles and provide conversation support.

Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones, during Goldman Sachs’ annual technology conference, shared that the app will gain AI capabilities, including a photo selection tool, as well as features to help with conversations and profile creation.

Jones further stated that the company has an ambitious vision for how AI will enhance the value the online dating platform delivers.

The new AI-powered features are expected to be released on the app this winter.

Bumble’s move comes as its main rival, Tinder, has already launched its AI “Photo Selector” feature, which suggests selfies from users’ camera rolls.

Bumble currently has 2.8 million users, while Tinder boasts 9.8 million paying users.

