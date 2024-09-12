GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bumble plans to use AI to assist users with profile creation and conversations

Bumble is increasing its use of artificial intelligence on the platform and will now allow users to leverage AI for profile creation and conversation support.

Updated - September 12, 2024 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bumble is expanding the use of AI on its platform and will introduce new features.

Bumble is expanding the use of AI on its platform and will introduce new features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bumble is expanding the use of AI on its platform and will introduce new features to assist users in creating profiles and provide conversation support.

Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones, during Goldman Sachs’ annual technology conference, shared that the app will gain AI capabilities, including a photo selection tool, as well as features to help with conversations and profile creation.

Jones further stated that the company has an ambitious vision for how AI will enhance the value the online dating platform delivers.

The new AI-powered features are expected to be released on the app this winter.

Bumble’s move comes as its main rival, Tinder, has already launched its AI “Photo Selector” feature, which suggests selfies from users’ camera rolls.

Bumble currently has 2.8 million users, while Tinder boasts 9.8 million paying users.

Published - September 12, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / World / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.