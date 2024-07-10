GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bumble adds option to report fake profiles that use AI-generated photos: Report  

Bumble added an option that will let users report fake profiles on the dating app that use AI-generated images or videos 

Updated - July 10, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bumble added an option that will allow users to report fake profiles that use AI-generated images.

Bumble added an option that will allow users to report fake profiles that use AI-generated images. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bumble added an option that will allow users of the dating app to report fake profiles that are using AI-generated images and videos.

Users, when reporting a profile, can now choose “Fake profile” and then select the option “Using AI-generated photos or videos”, a report from TechCrunch said.

How online dating is getting a Gen AI overhaul

Other reporting options on the app include inappropriate content, underage users, scams and the use of someone else’s photos, among others.

The dating app hopes the move will deter people from using AI-generated images to lure users.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

AI-generated photos on dating apps are a common method used by threat actors to lure victims into sharing personal information which can then be used to launch targeted attacks.

AI generated profiles, images swarm dating and social media platforms, finds study

The new reporting options follows the launch of a tool by the platform which uses AI and human moderation to detect and remove fake profiles. Bumble claims since the launch of the tool, named “Deception Detector”, there was a 45% drop in users reports of spam, scams and fake profiles.

While the dating platform is working to contain the misuse of AI, its founder and executive chairman, Whitney Wolfe Herd, in a tech conference earlier this year floated the idea of an AI dating concierge that could assist users with dating while reducing the need to talk to actual people.

