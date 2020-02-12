Internet

Britain to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content

Britain said it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google and Snap

Britain said it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google and Snap   | Photo Credit: AFP

The government said the duty of care would be designed to ensure that all companies had appropriate systems and processes in place to react to concerns over harmful content

Britain said on Wednesday it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google and Snap, to better protect online users from harmful content.

The government said the duty of care would be designed to ensure that all companies had appropriate systems and processes in place to react to concerns over harmful content.

