AWS signs MoU with ISRO and IN-SPACe to support space-tech innovations through cloud computing in India 

September 13, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The collaboration between AWS ISRO and IN-SPACe will give space startups, research institutes, and students access to cutting-edge cloud technologies  

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed a strategic MoU, with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). Through the MoU, AWS will support space-tech innovations through cloud computing.

The collaboration will give space startups, research institutes, and students access to cutting-edge cloud technologies that accelerate the development of new solutions in the space sector.

ISRO, IN-SPACe and AWS will work collaboratively and AWS will provide eligible space startups tools, resources, and expert technical support through the AWS Activate program. This will enable startups to build innovative solutions and commercialise them faster. Startups can also be able to access AWS and its global experience of building aerospace and satellite solutions through the AWS Space Accelerator program.

“We look forward to helping customers in India build space-tech solutions to make life on Earth better,” Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia said.

The three organisations will also collaborate on a new initiative to train students and educators in cloud computing, AI, ML, analytics, and security, by leveraging AWS education programs. This initiative will enable students to pursue industry-recognized cloud computing certifications, and build future space startups in India using advanced technologies, the company said in a release.

IN-SPACe has continuously been striving to empower and facilitate the private space sector. This partnership with AWS is a testament to that and through this, we aim to empower start-ups, students, and researchers to dream beyond the skies, drive innovation, and contribute to the global space industry,” Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe said.

The collaboration follows the recent approval of the Indian Space Policy, 2023, by the Government of India which provides a strategic roadmap for the growth and development of India’s space program and ambitions.

