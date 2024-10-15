ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s latest iOS beta continues to pave the way for Apple Intelligence coming in iOS18.1 

Published - October 15, 2024 03:48 pm IST

Apple released iOS 18.1 beta 7 as the public launch of Apple Intelligence is just weeks away  

The Hindu Bureau

Apple released iOS 18.1 beta 7 as the public launch of Apple Intelligence is just weeks away. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ahead of the Apple Intelligence public launch, Apple has released the iOS 18.1 beta 7. This version is currently available only to developer beta testers, with a public beta expected to launch later this week.

All iPhones compatible with iOS 18 can support iOS 18.1, but Apple Intelligence features are limited to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series devices.

The iOS 18.1 software update will launch the initial batch of Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text.

Additionally, the update will also bring a redesigned Siri along with new functionalities in the email app.

The update will also bring to users the new clean up feature in Photos, along with Notification Summaries, and more.

