Apple’s collaboration with SRM University enables students build iOS apps, be industry-ready

September 04, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Apple and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) set off on a collaborative journey several months ago to enable a select pool of students on campus to code and build apps using the iPhone maker’s developer tools.

The pilot cohort of 50 students were screened from an initial pool of 600 candidates, and trained to develop apps using iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS software. This group, over a span of 8-9 months, has built over 20 app prototypes.

The Hindu interacted with four student groups that built four different app prototypes that cater to user needs ranging from pet care to mental health management. While the apps were in various stages of completion, the students’ product pitch revealed the impact of the roughly eight-month long learning process that included coding, design, entrepreneurship, and other industry-ready skills.

“These apps are still being nurtured,” SRM University’s vice-chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan said at a press briefing. “Now we want to roll out the second batch of students. We received about 3,000 applications to be part of the second training programme. And we want to convert 200 promising students who can work on the apps.”

Once the apps are deployed, the university plans to give credit to students who built the apps. Until then, this will be an elective.

From its end, Apple is providing students tools and resources that are currently available to only professional developers. Swift Playgrounds and Xcode let learners write their first line of code to build apps. These tools will also help them test and distribute to millions of users.

Apple’s tools are designed to make it easy for both students and educators to learn coding and develop apps. Also, this programme will help students understand why apps are built.

Apart from helping students learn app development, this course provides internship opportunities at companies like Infosys, which also offers training support for this programme.