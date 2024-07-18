GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple Patents System to rank public Wi-Fi networks

Apple has filed a patent demonstrating a new system for ranking Wi-Fi networks based on multiple criteria.

Published - July 18, 2024 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new system that ranks public Wi-Fi networks.

Apple has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new system that ranks public Wi-Fi networks.

Apple has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new system that ranks public Wi-Fi networks based on multiple criteria.

Apple would collect data about Wi-Fi networks without identifying the user and their exact location. The data collected by Apple would allow it to map these Wi-Fi networks and their characteristics to “improve the efficiency of the interactions between user devices and the detected access points.”

The patent further illustrates that iOS users would see labels such as high quality, popular, and suspicious in the Settings app to describe a Wi-Fi network.

The system would also prompt users if they want to connect to a popular Wi-Fi network available.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While Apple filing a patent is not a new thing, and features based on many patents never see the light of day, the company’s push towards privacy makes it likely that the iPhone-maker will implement the feature to alert users if they are connecting their devices to an unreliable network.

