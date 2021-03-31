Apple launches its contactless payment service in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, March 30

31 March 2021 18:14 IST

The use of digital finance and payments systems has surged in South Africa and elsewhere as the coronavirus crisis has prompted a shift towards e-commerce and contactless payments

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Apple Inc. introduced its contactless payment service in South Africa on Tuesday, as the global tech giant looks to cash in on the mobile payments boom in the country.

The use of digital finance and payments systems has surged in South Africa and elsewhere as the coronavirus crisis has prompted a shift towards e-commerce and contactless payments.

Advertising

Advertising

Apple Pay has joined Samsung's digital wallet offering, Samsung Pay, which was launched in South Africa in 2018.

Also Read | $271 bn consumer spending to shift from cash to cards,digital payments by 2023 in India: Accenture

Apple said it had launched the service without giving details.

The service is available via three South African banks, namely Absa Group, Nedbank Group and Discovery Bank, which is part of the Discovery group.