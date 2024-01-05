January 05, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

For many the start of a new year is a time for resolutions. And if your resolution is to start a journal, Apple has made sure you can start one on your iPhone. Which is kind of neat, since your smartphone essentially knows more about you than you care to admit anyway.

Launched with the iOS 17.2 update, Apple took its sweet time to release the app announced at its WWDC23 event. The free to use app builds on the company’s portfolio focused on mental and physical health technology and uses data stored locally on the device to generate prompts. We have been using Apple’s Journal app since its launch on 12 December, and here is what we think of it.

A clean design

The Journal app keeps Apple’s design philosophy at the centre. When users first open the app, they will be greeted with a simple screen, with a reverse-chronological timeline of their journal entries. At the bottom of the screen users will find a big plus sign which brings up the options to start “New Entry” along with prompts.

Multiple prompts are presented by the app based on the recommendations or recent activity and the users can select one for the journal entry. The toggle for these is located right below the button to start a new entry. Continue scrolling to the bottom of the page and users will find the app’s “reflection” prompts. These include “Make an audio recording of your surroundings. Write about what you notice” to “Describe something you learned about yourself. How can apply the learning to a current challenge”.

The “reflection” prompts evolve based the usage and prompts users engage with. Users can add photos, videos, recording a voice memo or log a location in their journal entries.

Users can also bookmark and edit their journal entries.

It’s all in the prompt

Journalling is widely seen as a way to boost mental health. However, noting down one’s thoughts after a long day can be a challenging task, especially if there is too much going on in one’s life. This is the one place the Journal app makes the best possible use of data points it has access to on your smartphone.

The app uses data stored on the device, including photos, music, call logs, and locations to generate prompts for users to make entries in their journal. Additionally, when first setting up the app, it asks for permission to send daily notifications as a reminder to make daily entries.

The data the Journal app has access to is what sets it apart from other apps available on the app store. And it has access to tons of it. The app remembers when you were on a call with a contact, and the songs you were listening to on any given day to generate prompts. When scrolling down the recent tab, we noticed the app kept track of the music we listened to, and memories from images.

The app even allows users to handpick the songs they want as part of their journal entry. These songs can be played from withing the app to revisit the moment. However, this feature is limited to subscribers of Apple Music. We particularly liked the app’s ability to generate prompts within its suggestions. If users take their Apple Watch or their smartphone on their walk, the app suggests writing about the experience with prompts like “What’s the one feeling you had during the walk”.

Apple is reportedly working on a tech it calls “suggestions API” for moments, which will be available to other third-party apps as well.

In the meantime, Apple says the Journal app keeps all the processing of the data it accesses on the device. With only backups for entries being stored on iCloud, which comes with end-to-end encryption.

When Journaling suggestions are enabled, Apple says “limited historical data” including information about workouts, media use, communications and photos are used to create suggestions.

The app is also capable of using Bluetooth to determine the number of devices and contacts around users to improve and prioritise suggestions. However, we did not see this feature in action during our time using the app.

Verdict

Apple’s Journal app tries to solve one of the basic problems of chronicling your thoughts with prompts. The app with knowledge of the user’s daily routine is capable of providing meaningful suggestions. The ability to select which suggestions users want to write about, and the ability to create journal entries enriched with music, voice recordings, images and locations.

The app does a good job of nudging users into writing down their experiences and manages to entice even people who are not into journaling to start writing. The only qualm we have is that the app is limited to the iPhone as of now.