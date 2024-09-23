Apple iPhone, iPad, and Mac users advised to update to latest software; Cert-In reports multiple high severity vulnerabilities 

India’s Computer Emergency Response Team has issued a high severity warning to Apple iPhone, iPad and Mac users close on the heels on the release of the iPhone 16 series.

According to the agency, iPhones, iPads running iOS, iPadOS, and macOS are vulnerable to attacks that could lead to threat actors accessing sensitive user information, execution of arbitrary code, and bypass security restrictions.

The reported vulnerabilities could also cause denial of service (DoS) and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted systems.

The vulnerabilities impact iOS versions prior to 18 and 17.7, macOS versions prior to 14.7, and iPadOS prior to 17.7.

For users of older Apple devices that are not eligible for the iOS and iPad OS 18 updates, the agency recommended updating the devices to latest available software.

Additionally, Cert-In also recommended users update to the latest versions of Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV, Apple Watch and Safari browser.

