Apple introduces Safari Technology Preview 96

Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 96, the latest version of their developer preview web browser.

The update can be downloaded from the Safari Technology Preview website, or if the browser is already installed, it can be updated via the ‘Update’ tab in the Mac App Store.

Safari Technology Preview release 96 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Animations, WebAuthN, SVG, Web API, CSS, Clipboard API, CSS Shadow Parts, JavaScript, Picture-in-Picture API, Media, Service Worker, Back-Forward Cache, Web Inspector, ad WebDrive and so on.

As per report, Apple’s aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process.

The new update is available for both macOS Mojave and MacOS Catalina along with the latest version of the Mac operating system that was released in October.