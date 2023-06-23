Apple ID to get Passkey support with iOS17 and macOS Sonoma

June 23, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Apple ID users will automatically be assigned a passkey starting with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. The passkey will allow them to sign in to their account using Face ID or Touch ID instead of their password on various Apple sign-in pages including icloud.com, a report from MacRumors said.

Passkey support will also be available for third-party apps and websites that support the “Sign in with Apple” feature.

First unveiled at the WWDC23 event, Passkey is currently available for beta testing on iOS17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma.

Users with beta versions of the software can use the ”Continue with Apple” button to use the passkey which eliminates the need to enter the password.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Passkeys are a new method to sign in to websites and apps without passwords. They are cryptographic entities that are not visible to the user and consist of a key which compared to a password “profoundly improves security”. While one key is public, registered with the website or app, the other key is private held only by the device.

Apple says Passkeys will be widely available later this with the public release of iOS and macOS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.