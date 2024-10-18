Apple expands Apple Business Connect program, previews new features  

Apple, in a bid to expand the appeal of its Business Connect program, previewed upcoming features that will allow businesses to connect with over 1 billion Apple users.

The new features will be making their way to Apple Maps, Siri, and increasingly more places within the iPhone-makers operating system.

To be launched with iOS18.2, the new features include the ability to show brand logos next to emails from participating businesses. A new caller ID feature that will allow users to identify calls from businesses through the display of their logo badge and descriptive names. And the ability to showcase custom art when in Tap and Pay interface on iOS.

Apple says the new features will help businesses, even those without brick-and-mortar shops, to manage the way they appear to users, and will benefit businesses of all sizes around the world.

“We’re excited to offer all businesses — including those without a physical location — the ability to create a brand that appears across the Apple apps that over a billion people use every day,” David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product, said.

Apple Business Connect is free to join, businesses can sign up for the program with the functionalities being rolled out later this year.