GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple expands Apple Business Connect program, previews new features  

iPhone-maker, Apple previewed new features for its Business Connect program, including brand logos in mail, incoming caller IDs, and more 

Updated - October 18, 2024 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple is expand the appeal of its Business Connect program and previewed upcoming features.

Apple is expand the appeal of its Business Connect program and previewed upcoming features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple, in a bid to expand the appeal of its Business Connect program, previewed upcoming features that will allow businesses to connect with over 1 billion Apple users.

The new features will be making their way to Apple Maps, Siri, and increasingly more places within the iPhone-makers operating system.

To be launched with iOS18.2, the new features include the ability to show brand logos next to emails from participating businesses. A new caller ID feature that will allow users to identify calls from businesses through the display of their logo badge and descriptive names. And the ability to showcase custom art when in Tap and Pay interface on iOS.

Apple says the new features will help businesses, even those without brick-and-mortar shops, to manage the way they appear to users, and will benefit businesses of all sizes around the world.

“We’re excited to offer all businesses — including those without a physical location — the ability to create a brand that appears across the Apple apps that over a billion people use every day,” David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product, said.

Apple Business Connect is free to join, businesses can sign up for the program with the functionalities being rolled out later this year.

Published - October 18, 2024 11:30 am IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.