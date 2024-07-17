ADVERTISEMENT

Android devices get Anthropic’s Claude app after iOS launch  

Published - July 17, 2024 01:49 pm IST

Anthropic launched its Claude Android app which looks to compete with offerings from OpenAI and Google  

The Hindu Bureau

Anthropic launched its Claude Android app which works just like the iOS version. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Anthropic launched its Claude Android app which works just like the iOS version that was released in May.

The app includes free access to Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet model and can be used to access Anthropic’s Pro and Team subscriptions.

Android users will be able to sync their conversations with Claude across devices and upload photos of files for real-time image analysis. The app also comes with real-time language translation and access allows enterprise customers to access their Claude accounts on mobile devices.

Anthropic’s Claude app for Android appears to be a move to increase the AI model’s user base. The company claims its models are technically on par with OpenAI’s and Google’s offerings. However, the company has struggled to gather users and its iOS app received a lukewarm response when compared to OpenAI’s ChatGPT app for iOS.

