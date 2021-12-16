Amazon's AWS recovers from brief outage affecting third-party services.  

AWS's dashboard that logs outages showed that it had resolved the issue affecting internet connectivity to the Oregon and northern California regions.

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it had recovered from a brief outage at its Amazon Web Services cloud unit that affected internet connectivity in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.

"The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," the dashboard showed.

AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix .

According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could have had a widespread impact.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week on the East Coast that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.

Amazon experienced 27 outages in the United States over the past 12 months excluding last week's outage, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.