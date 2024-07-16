Amazon Prime Day 2024 | Amazon expects smartphones, electronic gadgets, and home appliances to be the biggest categories

Amazon Prime Day, which starts on July 20, is a two-day member only event where only paid subscribers can access deals and launches on the ecommerce site. This year, Amazon claims that Prime Day will offer great deals to the members. Amazon is expecting a pan India engagement in these two days of Prime Day sale event.

“We have great deals across multiple categories from home appliances to electronics, smartphones, laptops, and everything you can possibly imagine,” said Abhinav Agarwal, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India told The Hindu.

Abhinav said that there would be thousands of new product launches from more than 450 brands, and over 3,200 launches from small and medium business sellers that continues to be an area of focus for Amazon.

“Smartphones, electronics, home appliances are generally our biggest categories during Prime Day,” told Abhinav.

During last year’s Prime Day, 2 out of 3 orders for Prime members came from Tier 2 and tier 3 cities, said Amazon.

In 2024, 50% of orders to Prime users were delivered within the same day or next day, claimed Amazon.

Currently, Amazon is offering 3-tier pricing with different bouquet of services to join Prime. Two of them were added last year.

The Prime Shopping which costs ₹399 per year that only offer prime shopping and shipping.

Prime Lite, at ₹799 per year, which offers all the shipping and shopping benefits, and gives access to the video catalogue on one device which could be a mobile or a TV screen, but with ads.

And for the premium services, users must pay ₹1,499, which comes with all the benefits of shipping, shopping, return, multiple device login, video, music services and without ads.

“The response on both of them (Shopping and Lite) has been quite encouraging in terms of customer signups, engagement with benefits and hence we are actually rolling it out to other customers in India,” said Abhinav.

It is important to note that normal, non-prime customers, will not be able to access the deals during Prime Day since it’s a member only event.