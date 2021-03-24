Amazon picks Adam Selipsky to lead its cloud business

24 March 2021 14:17 IST

Ecommerce giant Amazon has appointed Adam Selipsky, a former executive at the company, to lead its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon’s next cloud computing chief was one of the first vice presidents hired in AWS, and ran AWS’s sales, marketing, and support for 11 years. Selipsky will take over the role from AWS’s current chief Andy Jassy, who will be assuming the duty of Amazon’s CEO.

Selipsky already knows the company’s culture and business well, through his prior association with AWS, Jassy noted in a release. “Adam brings strong judgment, customer obsession, team building, demand generation, and CEO experience to an already very strong AWS leadership team,” he added.

Selipsky became the CEO of Tableau in 2016, and ran the firm for the last 4.5 years. During his time as the chief, the value of Tableau quadrupled in just a few years, and the company was eventually acquired by Salesforce in 2019 in one of the largest software acquisitions in history, Amazon said.

Selipsky will return to AWS on May 17, and will spend the subsequent several weeks transitioning together with Jassy before making the change sometime in the third quarter of this year, it added. Amazon’s founder and present CEO Jeff Bezos will transition into the role of executive chairman.