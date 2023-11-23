Amazon launches free AI courses on generative AI to skill people globally

November 23, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Amazon launched free AI training courses to provide AI skills to two million people globally by 2025.

Under the programme AWS will provide eight new AI and generative AI courses to people, with options ranging from foundational to advanced and courses for business leaders as well as technologists.

The courses range from the introduction of generative artificial intelligence to building generative AI applications.

Amazon will also provide AWS Generative AI scholarships with support from Udacity to more than 50,000 high school and university students from underserved and underrepresented communities globally. Students can also take an introductory course on generative AI for free. The course, which was designed by AI experts at AWS, introduces students to foundational generative AI concepts and guides them through a hands-on project, Amazon said in a release.

Additionally, Amazon also announced it will be collaborating with Code.org to launch Hour of Code Dance Party: AI Edition. During this hour-long introduction to coding and AI, students will create their own virtual music video set to hit songs from artists, including Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and more.

Through the activity, students will use emojis as Ai prompts to generate animated backgrounds, along with being introduced to generative AI, large language models, and predictive analytics.

The announcement from Amazon comes even as AI companies, including OpenAI are exploring how to get their popular products into classrooms.

