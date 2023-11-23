HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon launches free AI courses on generative AI to skill people globally

Amazon announced a host of AI courses as part of its “AI Ready” initiative aimed at providing AI skill training to two million people globally

November 23, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon launched free AI training courses to provide AI skills to two million people globally by 2025. [FILE]

Amazon launched free AI training courses to provide AI skills to two million people globally by 2025. [FILE] | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon launched free AI training courses to provide AI skills to two million people globally by 2025.

Under the programme AWS will provide eight new AI and generative AI courses to people, with options ranging from foundational to advanced and courses for business leaders as well as technologists.

The courses range from the introduction of generative artificial intelligence to building generative AI applications.

ALSO READ
The real and immediate impact of a distant AI doomerism

Amazon will also provide AWS Generative AI scholarships with support from Udacity to more than 50,000 high school and university students from underserved and underrepresented communities globally. Students can also take an introductory course on generative AI for free. The course, which was designed by AI experts at AWS, introduces students to foundational generative AI concepts and guides them through a hands-on project, Amazon said in a release.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, Amazon also announced it will be collaborating with Code.org to launch Hour of Code Dance Party: AI Edition. During this hour-long introduction to coding and AI, students will create their own virtual music video set to hit songs from artists, including Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and more.

Through the activity, students will use emojis as Ai prompts to generate animated backgrounds, along with being introduced to generative AI, large language models, and predictive analytics.

The announcement from Amazon comes even as AI companies, including OpenAI are exploring how to get their popular products into classrooms.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies / World / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.