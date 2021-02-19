Amazon is testing a new way to sell its “favourite concepts”

To start with, the Seattle-based company has revealed three concepts compatible with Alexa — a smart sticky note printer, a smart nutrition scale, and a smart cuckoo clock.

Amazon Inc is testing a new method to sell its new device concepts, a move that will allow customers to pick one concept and pre-order it.

The retail giant said, it will periodically share some of its “favourite concepts” with customers to pre-order. If a product concept reaches its pre-order goal within 30 days, then Amazon will start building it.

The customers will will only be charged if and when the product ships, Amazon noted in a blog post. However, if a product concept does not reach the company’s pre-order goal, it will not be built, and the customer will not be charged, it explained.

To start with, the Seattle-based company has revealed three concepts compatible with Alexa - - a smart sticky note printer, a smart nutrition scale, and a smart cuckoo clock. There may be an option to purchase select devices (which have met pre-order goals) at full price after the 30-day campaign, but the supplies will be limited, Amazon noted.

The smart sticky note printer features voice-to-print technology, and can be used to print things like shopping lists, to-do lists, and reminders. It works without ink or toner using thermal technology.

The smart cuckoo clock features 60 LEDs, a mechanical pop-out cuckoo bird, and built-in speakers for timers and alarms. People can configure the clock’s sound and ask Alexa to set timers or alarms.

Another Alexa compatible device, a smart nutrition scale can offer hands-free, instant access to nutritional information for thousands of ingredients and food based on weight.