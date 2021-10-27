Amazon building Clubhouse-like audio app: report

Amazon will also join the likes of Apple and Spotify for including live audio content along with other music and radio features.

Amazon is reportedly building a standalone audio-only app aimed at allowing users to record and distribute radio shows, according to The Verge.

Codenamed ‘Project Mic’, the app will compete with Clubhouse, which grew popular earlier this year after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s presence on the platform.

The project aims to democratise and reinvent radio, according to the report. It will focus on U.S. users initially, and offer content in pop culture, comedy, and sports.

Users will be able to tune in through the app, as well as through Audible, Amazon Music, Twitch and Alexa-equipped devices. Listeners will be able to interact with shows using just their voice in Alexa devices, the report noted.

The app can also be integrated with car speakers to give users the traditional radio feel. The app is also expected to show trending topics, live sessions and will allow users to search for content by topic, name or music.

The technology giant also plans to recruit celebrities to add content and launch the app.

Through the move, Amazon will also join the likes of Apple and Spotify for including live audio content along with other music and radio features.