Alphabet to slow hiring in second half of 2022 as economy sputters

The brand logo of Alphabet Inc’s Google is seen outside the company’s office in Beijing, China | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 13, 2022 18:00 IST

Alphabet said that it would slow the pace of hiring for the remainder of 2022 in view of high inflation and fallout from the Ukraine crisis

The company on Wednesday said it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The announcement aligns the parent of search giant Google with other major tech companies including Uber Technologies Inc and Twitter Inc and comes a day after Microsoft Corp said it would eliminate some positions. Advertisement Advertisement "Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds," Alphabet said in a regulatory filing. Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering and technical roles, it said.

