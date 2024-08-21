ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel Payments Bank introduces AI-powered facial recognition to bolster security  

Updated - August 21, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Airtel Payments Bank launched Face Match, a security feature that makes use of AI to protect customer accounts

The Hindu Bureau

Airtel Payments Bank announced the launch of Face Match, an AI-powered facial recognition tool. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel Payments Bank announced the launch of Face Match, a new security feature that makes use of AI to enhance account security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature uses advanced machine learning algorithms to assess potential threats and activate facial recognition verification when necessary.

How does it work?

The Face Match feature works by analysing various factors, including user behaviour, transactions patterns, location data, and device location to verify the user. In case the user activity is inconsistent with their past behaviour and information, the user is asked to verify their identity through a selfie.

Upon activation of Face Match, users receive a notification prompting them to complete a quick verification through the Airtel Thanks app. The selfie is compared to the photo taken during the account onboarding process using facial recognition technology and liveliness checks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

If the verification is successful, the user can proceed with the transaction, however, if the verification process is unsuccessful, users will have to visit a nearby banking point for biometric verification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US