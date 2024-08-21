GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airtel Payments Bank introduces AI-powered facial recognition to bolster security  

Airtel Payments Bank launched Face Match, a security feature that makes use of AI to protect customer accounts

Updated - August 21, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Airtel Payments Bank announced the launch of Face Match, an AI-powered facial recognition tool.

Airtel Payments Bank announced the launch of Face Match, an AI-powered facial recognition tool. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel Payments Bank announced the launch of Face Match, a new security feature that makes use of AI to enhance account security.

The feature uses advanced machine learning algorithms to assess potential threats and activate facial recognition verification when necessary.

How does it work?

The Face Match feature works by analysing various factors, including user behaviour, transactions patterns, location data, and device location to verify the user. In case the user activity is inconsistent with their past behaviour and information, the user is asked to verify their identity through a selfie.

Upon activation of Face Match, users receive a notification prompting them to complete a quick verification through the Airtel Thanks app. The selfie is compared to the photo taken during the account onboarding process using facial recognition technology and liveliness checks.

If the verification is successful, the user can proceed with the transaction, however, if the verification process is unsuccessful, users will have to visit a nearby banking point for biometric verification.

