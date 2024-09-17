Airtel Digital TV partnered with Amazon Prime to launch new content and shopping packs

Airtel Digital TV on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) partnered with Amazon Prime to offer live TV and Prime Lite benefits as part of its new ‘Ultimate’ and ‘Amazon Prime Lite’ plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribers of the plan can watch content from Prime Video on 2 devices in HD quality, in addition to enjoying linear TV channels.

The Ultimate pack costs ₹521 for 30 days while the Amazon Prime Lite has been priced at ₹2,288 which is valid for 180 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Lite subscription includes benefits like free unlimited same-day delivery, early access to sale events, deals and 5% cashback on purchases with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“The growing demand for mobile entertainment has prompted us to expand our TV offerings, providing customers with anytime, anywhere access. Our partnership with Amazon Prime enhances our content lineup, complementing our diverse range of home entertainment services. We are excited to offer customers an unparalleled experience, with prices starting as low as INR 521 for the Hindi content. We are confident our users will maximise the value of this compelling deal,” said Siddharth Sharma, CEO- Airtel Digital TV, Bharti Airtel.

“At Prime Video, we are constantly looking at ways to strengthen our distribution and take our much-loved movies and series to an even wider audience,” said Shilangi Mukherji, director & head – SVOD business, Prime Video, India.

“The collaboration with Airtel Digital TV makes access to Prime Video’s full selection of content even more seamless, while providing other shopping & shipping benefits of Prime Lite, like unlimited free ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery across millions of products, early access to exclusive deals, and much more. The collaboration aims to make premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.