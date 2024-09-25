Airtel adds AI powered real-time spam detection tool to its network

Bharati Airtel on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) announced to introduce an AI-powered tool that will alert its users in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes.

The telecom service provider claims this new AI-integrated tool is going to significantly solve the issue of spam calls and messages for its subscribers.

The solution is free of cost and will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request or download an app, said Airtel.

Airtel’s new AI solution has been able to successfully identify 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMSes originating every day, it claims.

The new spam detecting AI tool works as dual-layer protection: one at the network layer and the second at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS pass through this AI shield.

In 2 milliseconds, the solution processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls every day which is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real time basis using the power of AI, it said.

Additionally, the solution also alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS. For this, Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs and every SMS is scanned in real time by using AI algorithm to caution users.

The solution can also detect anomalies such as frequent IMEI changes – a typical indicator of fraudulent behavior.

“Spam has become a menace for customers. We have spent the last twelve months to solve this comprehensively. Today marks a milestone as we launch the country’s first AI-powered spam free network that will shield our customers from the continuous onslaught of intrusive and unwanted communications,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel said that this AI solution is developed in-house.

The network powered by AI algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns, call/SMS frequency, call duration amongst several others, on a real time basis. By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately, Airtel said.

