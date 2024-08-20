ADVERTISEMENT

Age of Empire Mobile game for iOS, Android set for launch in October  

Published - August 20, 2024 01:38 pm IST

Age of Empires Mobile, the game will be launched for iOS and Android devices starting from October this year, the game is currently available for pre-registration  

The Hindu Bureau

Age of Empires Mobile for iOS and Android devices is launching starting 17 October.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Age of Empires Mobile, the mobile version of the popular real-time strategy game, will be released for iOS and Android devices starting 17 October.

Timi Games, a video game developer owned by China’s Tencent, collaborated with Xbox Games Studios to create the mobile version of the game.

The game is currently available for pre-registration on Google and Apple app stores.

The game is expected to feature multiple-single player modes, allowing players to build their own empires in a medieval setting. The game is known to use real historical figures and sites.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Players will also have the option to form alliances and choose from different civilisations including the French, Byzantines, Romans, and Chinese.

The Age of Empires series was originally launched in 1997 for Windows. The series includes nine games, with the latest being Age of Empires 4, released in 2021.

The mobile version of the game comes even as developers are increasingly turning to mobile devices to reach a wider audience.

