Age of Empire Mobile game for iOS, Android set for launch in October  

Age of Empires Mobile, the mobile version of the popular real-time strategy game, will be released for iOS and Android devices starting 17 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timi Games, a video game developer owned by China’s Tencent, collaborated with Xbox Games Studios to create the mobile version of the game.

The game is currently available for pre-registration on Google and Apple app stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game is expected to feature multiple-single player modes, allowing players to build their own empires in a medieval setting. The game is known to use real historical figures and sites.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Players will also have the option to form alliances and choose from different civilisations including the French, Byzantines, Romans, and Chinese.

The Age of Empires series was originally launched in 1997 for Windows. The series includes nine games, with the latest being Age of Empires 4, released in 2021.

The mobile version of the game comes even as developers are increasingly turning to mobile devices to reach a wider audience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.