ADVERTISEMENT

After Jio, Airtel announces offers to its prepaid customers

Published - September 06, 2024 02:32 pm IST

The special promotional offers with three packs from Airtel are valid only for recharges done between September 6 to September 11

The Hindu Bureau

After Jio, Airtel announces offers to its prepaid customers | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Following Jio’s 8th anniversary offers announcement, Airtel on Friday (September 6, 2024) also launched special promotional offers for its prepaid customers. The telco says it is for the upcoming festivities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special promotional offers with three packs from Airtel are valid only for recharges done between September 6 to September 11.

Airtel’s promotional offer is applicable on ₹979, ₹1029 and ₹3599 prepaid packs with benefits on voice, data and OTT streaming services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ₹979 pack currently gets 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, valid for 84 days. With new offers, it will offer 10 GB data coupon valid for 28 days, additionally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Similarly, with the ₹1029 recharge, users will get 22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, 10 GB data coupon valid for 28 days, additionally. The ₹3599 prepaid pack will offer the same benefits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US