After Jio, Airtel announces offers to its prepaid customers

Following Jio’s 8th anniversary offers announcement, Airtel on Friday (September 6, 2024) also launched special promotional offers for its prepaid customers. The telco says it is for the upcoming festivities in the country.

The special promotional offers with three packs from Airtel are valid only for recharges done between September 6 to September 11.

Airtel’s promotional offer is applicable on ₹979, ₹1029 and ₹3599 prepaid packs with benefits on voice, data and OTT streaming services.

The ₹979 pack currently gets 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, valid for 84 days. With new offers, it will offer 10 GB data coupon valid for 28 days, additionally.

Similarly, with the ₹1029 recharge, users will get 22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, 10 GB data coupon valid for 28 days, additionally. The ₹3599 prepaid pack will offer the same benefits.

