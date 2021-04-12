Internet

Advertisers spent $240 billion on mobile ads last year: report

Advertisers globally are estimated to spend $290 billion this year, App Annie noted. | Photo Credit: AFP
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 12 April 2021 13:26 IST
Updated: 12 April 2021 13:31 IST

Digital advertising grew 8% last year, providing a lucrative market for brands, according to data by media research agency MAGNA

With smartphone apps becoming a dynamic digital space, advertisers spent over $240 billion on mobile ads, according to app analytics firm App Annie.

The average time spent by users worldwide on smartphones was 4.2 hours a day in the first three months of 2021, up by 30% from the same period in 2019. India recorded the biggest surge as consumers spent 80% more time in smartphone apps in the March-ended quarter compared with 2019, according to App Annie.

The global advertising market shrank 4.2% last year as an effect of the pandemic, with traditional marketing revenue from print, radio and out-of-home advertising decreasing more than 18%. However, digital advertising grew 8% in the same period, providing a lucrative market for brands, according to separate data by media research agency MAGNA.

Advertisers globally are estimated to spend $290 billion this year, App Annie noted. Additionally, 9 out of 10 iOS users are likely decline opt-in for user-tracking as per Apple’s new IDFA strategy, prompting advertisers to seek alternate ways to target users.

