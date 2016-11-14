A doodle to celebrate Children’s Day

A doodle celebrating Children’s Day was on display on the homepage of Google on Monday.

“Eleven year-old Anvita Prashant Telang from Vibgyor High School, Balewadi, Pune, has been chosen as the national winner with her imaginative, thoughtful and inspiring doodle, titled “Enjoy Every Moment,” the company said.

It added, “Her creativity and vision towards developing a ‘a better world and healthy lifestyle’ is well reflected through her colorful doodle where she has showcased how everyone should ‘Enjoy Every Moment’ and appreciate the simple things around us and live a stress-free life.”

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.