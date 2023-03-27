March 27, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Internet Archive, which makes digital media such as books and websites accessible to users for free, lost a lawsuit on Friday over its digital book-lending programme during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Book publishers Hachette, HarperCollins, John Wiley & Sons, and Penguin Random House sued Internet Archive over its ‘National Emergency Library programme,’ that let users borrow e-books en masse during several months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as lockdowns prevented people from traveling.

The publishers were against the programme, as Internet Archive let users access over one million books simultaneously, instead of maintaining a one-book-per-reader ratio. The programme ended around the time Internet Archive was sued in June 2020.

While fair use regulations provide some leeway for organisations like Internet Archive to share copyrighted materials, the U.S. legal standard requires them to be “transformative” to avoid copyright infringement.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, Judge John G. Koeltl said there was “nothing transformative about IA’s copying and unauthorized lending of Works in Suit.”

The works in question included books by Toni Morrison, Lemony Snicket, Patrick Lencioni, William Golding, and Zora Neale Hurston.

Internet Archive reportedly plans to appeal the decision.

“This decision impacts libraries across the US who rely on controlled digital lending to connect their patrons with books online. It hurts authors by saying that unfair licensing models are the only way their books can be read online. And it holds back access to information in the digital age, harming all readers, everywhere,” said the director of Open Libraries at the Internet Archive, Chris Freeland, in a blog post.