Intel’s modular desktop PC for gaming, content creation

Intel has announced a modular desktop PC, designed for high-end gaming and content creation tasks, powered by its latest 12th generation processors.

Intel NUC 12 Extreme, code-named Dragon Canyon, offers two CPU options – a Core i9-12900 and a Core i7-12700 – along with support for full-size 12-inch discrete graphics cards and a full range of input and output ports.

Packed with the latest hardware components in a compact and modular form factor, the PC is engineered to provide high performance that is usually expected from much larger gaming rigs. It offers enthusiast gamers and creators the ability to create their small-form-factor designs.

The most powerful Intel NUC yet, can be configured with up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 MHz SODIMMs memory and high storage using up to three PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSDs.

The PC also features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 3.1 headers, two USB 2.0 headers, an HDMI 2.0 port, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.2, an SDXC card slot with UHS-II support, three large 92mm fans, as well as a 10Gbps Ethernet port standard; and additional 2.5Gbps Ethernet port on Core i9 processor option.

Additionally, the modular PC features Intel UHD Graphics 770, along with support for PCIe Gen5 x16 graphics cards and backwards compatibility with PCIe Gen4 and Gen3 devices.

The device built with flexibility in mind, can offer high performance with 12th generation i9 processor, featuring eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), 24 threads and up to 5.1 GHz turbo boost max frequency. The other variant comes with 12th generation i7 processor, featuring eight P-cores and four E-cores, 20 threads and up to 4.9 GHz turbo boost max frequency.

The pricing of the Core i7 model will start at $1,150 (about ₹86,500), while that of the Core i9 model will start at $1,450 (about ₹1,09,000), Intel said, adding that the PC will be available starting in the second quarter of this year.