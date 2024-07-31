ADVERTISEMENT

Intel’s Lunar Lake PC chipsets to be launched in September  

Published - July 31, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Intel is expected to launch its Lunar Lake processors for laptops in September following launches from Qualcomm and AMD  

The Hindu Bureau

Intel announced it will be launching the next generation of Core Ultra laptop chips. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel announced it will be launching the next generation of Core Ultra laptop chips, codenamed Lunar Lake, on September 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s announcement comes after Qualcomm launched its new Snapdragon X Elite processor, and AMD shipped its Ryzen AI chipset.

The Lunar Lake processors from Intel are expected to come without swappable memory sticks, in favour of triple NPUs to run generative AI applications on the device.

ADVERTISEMENT

The processors are also expected to come with either 16 GB or 32 GB of non-upgradable LPDDR5-8533 memory, seven or eight Xe2 GPY cores with the base power of 17 W. The processors are expected to ship with cores clocking up to 4.5 GHz, with the top-tier Core Ultra 9 288V expected to come with 30 W base power, performance cores boosting to 5.1 GHz, and an NPU capable of 48 TOPS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Intel has been working on grabbing more of the chip market. Earlier this year, the company launched its next generation Xeon server processors as it looked to claw back data center market share. The launch came even as Intel has steadily been losing market share to AMD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US