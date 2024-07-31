Intel’s Lunar Lake PC chipsets to be launched in September  

Intel announced it will be launching the next generation of Core Ultra laptop chips, codenamed Lunar Lake, on September 3.

The company’s announcement comes after Qualcomm launched its new Snapdragon X Elite processor, and AMD shipped its Ryzen AI chipset.

The Lunar Lake processors from Intel are expected to come without swappable memory sticks, in favour of triple NPUs to run generative AI applications on the device.

The processors are also expected to come with either 16 GB or 32 GB of non-upgradable LPDDR5-8533 memory, seven or eight Xe2 GPY cores with the base power of 17 W. The processors are expected to ship with cores clocking up to 4.5 GHz, with the top-tier Core Ultra 9 288V expected to come with 30 W base power, performance cores boosting to 5.1 GHz, and an NPU capable of 48 TOPS.

Intel has been working on grabbing more of the chip market. Earlier this year, the company launched its next generation Xeon server processors as it looked to claw back data center market share. The launch came even as Intel has steadily been losing market share to AMD.