GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intel’s Lunar Lake PC chipsets to be launched in September  

Intel is expected to launch its Lunar Lake processors for laptops in September following launches from Qualcomm and AMD  

Published - July 31, 2024 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Intel announced it will be launching the next generation of Core Ultra laptop chips.

Intel announced it will be launching the next generation of Core Ultra laptop chips. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel announced it will be launching the next generation of Core Ultra laptop chips, codenamed Lunar Lake, on September 3.

The company’s announcement comes after Qualcomm launched its new Snapdragon X Elite processor, and AMD shipped its Ryzen AI chipset.

The Lunar Lake processors from Intel are expected to come without swappable memory sticks, in favour of triple NPUs to run generative AI applications on the device.

The processors are also expected to come with either 16 GB or 32 GB of non-upgradable LPDDR5-8533 memory, seven or eight Xe2 GPY cores with the base power of 17 W. The processors are expected to ship with cores clocking up to 4.5 GHz, with the top-tier Core Ultra 9 288V expected to come with 30 W base power, performance cores boosting to 5.1 GHz, and an NPU capable of 48 TOPS.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Intel has been working on grabbing more of the chip market. Earlier this year, the company launched its next generation Xeon server processors as it looked to claw back data center market share. The launch came even as Intel has steadily been losing market share to AMD.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / semiconductors and active components / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.