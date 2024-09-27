Intel unveils Xeon 6, Gaudi 3 AI accelerators for its data centers

Intel unveiled its updated Xeon processors along with Gaudi AI accelerators to enhance its AI infrastructure.

The Xeon 6 processors come with P-cores and are now designed to handle compute-intensive workloads with improved efficiency.

The processor features increased core count, double the memory bandwidth and AI acceleration capabilities embedded in every core. Intel claims the processor Xeon 6 delivers twice the performance of its predecessor and is engineered to meet the performance demands of AI from edge to data center and cloud environments.

The company also unveiled its Gaudi 3 Ai accelerator which it claims is specifically optimised for large-scale generative AI.

The Gaudi 3 boasts 64 Tensor processor cores (TPCs) and eight matrix multiplication engines (MMEs) to accelerate deep neural network computations.

It includes 128 gigabytes (GB) of HBM2e memory for training and inference, and 24 200 Gigabit (Gb) Ethernet ports for scalable networking. Gaudi 3 also offers seamless compatibility with the PyTorch framework and advanced Hugging Face transformer and diffuser models.

Intel recently announced a collaboration with IBM to deploy Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators as a service on IBM Cloud. Through this collaboration, Intel and IBM aim to lower the total cost of ownership to leverage and scale AI, while enhancing performance.