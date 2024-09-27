GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intel unveils Xeon 6, Gaudi 3 AI accelerators for its data centers

Intel unveiled its Xeon 6 processor and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators to enhance its AI infrastructure and update its data center portfolio

Updated - September 27, 2024 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Intel unveiled its updated Xeon processors along with Gaudi AI accelerators to enhance its AI infrastructure.  

Intel unveiled its updated Xeon processors along with Gaudi AI accelerators to enhance its AI infrastructure.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel unveiled its updated Xeon processors along with Gaudi AI accelerators to enhance its AI infrastructure.

The Xeon 6 processors come with P-cores and are now designed to handle compute-intensive workloads with improved efficiency.

The processor features increased core count, double the memory bandwidth and AI acceleration capabilities embedded in every core. Intel claims the processor Xeon 6 delivers twice the performance of its predecessor and is engineered to meet the performance demands of AI from edge to data center and cloud environments.

The company also unveiled its Gaudi 3 Ai accelerator which it claims is specifically optimised for large-scale generative AI.

The Gaudi 3 boasts 64 Tensor processor cores (TPCs) and eight matrix multiplication engines (MMEs) to accelerate deep neural network computations.

It includes 128 gigabytes (GB) of HBM2e memory for training and inference, and 24 200 Gigabit (Gb) Ethernet ports for scalable networking. Gaudi 3 also offers seamless compatibility with the PyTorch framework and advanced Hugging Face transformer and diffuser models.

Intel recently announced a collaboration with IBM to deploy Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators as a service on IBM Cloud. Through this collaboration, Intel and IBM aim to lower the total cost of ownership to leverage and scale AI, while enhancing performance.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.