Intel unveils tech for secure face authentication at ATMs, kiosks

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Intel has launched a new facial recognition camera system aimed at bringing safe Face ID biometric system to ATMs, kiosks and smart locks.
Intel said its RealSense ID provides on-device solution combining active depth sensor with a specialised neural network designed to deliver secure, accurate and user-aware facial authentication.
RealSense offers depth and tracking technologies used in autonomous drones, robots, AR/VR, and smart home devices.
Intel said RealSense ID adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses. Real Sense ID system works in different lighting conditions for people with a wide range of heights or complexions.
It has built the system with an anti-spoofing technology to prevent false entry attempts using photographs, videos or masks. The tech firm assures that the system processes all facial images locally and encrypts all user data.
“The solution is also only activated through user awareness and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered use,” Intel said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath