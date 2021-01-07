Intel unveils tech for secure face authentication at ATMs, kiosks

Intel said its RealSense ID provides on-device solution combining active depth sensor with a specialised neural network designed to deliver secure, accurate and user-aware facial authentication.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Intel has launched a new facial recognition camera system aimed at bringing safe Face ID biometric system to ATMs, kiosks and smart locks.

Intel said its RealSense ID provides on-device solution combining active depth sensor with a specialised neural network designed to deliver secure, accurate and user-aware facial authentication.

RealSense offers depth and tracking technologies used in autonomous drones, robots, AR/VR, and smart home devices.

Intel said RealSense ID adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses. Real Sense ID system works in different lighting conditions for people with a wide range of heights or complexions.

It has built the system with an anti-spoofing technology to prevent false entry attempts using photographs, videos or masks. The tech firm assures that the system processes all facial images locally and encrypts all user data.

“The solution is also only activated through user awareness and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered use,” Intel said.