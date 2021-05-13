Intel unveils 11th gen H-series processors for gaming, content creation

The mobile processors are built on Intel’s 10 nm SuperFin process technology and feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads for higher single and dual-core turbo performance.

Intel unveiled 11th gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, designed for gamers, content creators and business professionals.

The new processors code-named “Tiger Lake-H”, led by the flagship Intel Core i9-11980HK, are capable of speeds up to 5.0 GHz, offering high-performance in laptops, the chipmaker noted.

“These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11th Gen mobile family with double-digit single-core and multi-core performance improvements,” Chris Walker, CVP and General Manager of the Mobile Client Platforms Group at Intel, said in a statement.

The mobile processors are built on Intel’s 10 nm SuperFin process technology and feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads for higher single and dual-core turbo performance. Besides, gamers can experience higher framerates with lower latency as the CPU has direct access to high-speed GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card.

The H-series chipsets include features like 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4, 4k HDR/Dolby Vision video streaming, hybrid Intel Optane storage for high performance and capacity, 6GHz Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) support, and Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40 gigabytes per second for faster connections, according to the chipmaker.

The California-based firm also introduced new Intel vPro H-series processors and Intel Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors.

Built on the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform, the processors are said to deliver powerful computing experiences for professional users such as engineers, data scientists, content creators and financial analysts with performance-intensive applications.

In combination with the Intel vPro platform, the new processors offer Intel’s Hardware Shield, Control-flow Enforcement Technology, Total Memory Encryption, Active Management Technology, and Deep Learning Boost.