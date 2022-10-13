Intel to slash several jobs amid PC market slowdown

Intel currently has about 113,700 employees. The last time it made a significant employee cut was in 2016, when about 12,000 people were laid off.

The Hindu Bureau
October 13, 2022 00:03 IST

Intel’s logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Germany | Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel is cutting several jobs after a slowdown in the PC market sends the global chipmaker and PC vendors reeling, report said. 

Besides the PC vendors themselves, one of the companies most affected by the decline in the PC market is Intel, which is now cutting thousands of jobs to reduce losses in its revenue, 9to5 Mac reported. 

Intel losing out market share to main rivals like AMD, and also losing out clients like Apple were identified as other factors behind this downfall. 

In 2020, the chipmaker lost Apple as one of its major clients, as the Cupertino-based company decided to put its own Apple Silicon chips inside Macs.

The report also pointed out that the divisions most affected by the cuts will be sales and marketing, which will be reduced by 20%. 

Analysts expect Intel’s revenue to be down 15% in the third quarter, as will the company’s profit margins. Earlier this year, the chipmaker warned that 2022 sales would be about $11 billion lower than expected.

However, the California-based company is trying to regain market share with its chips. The company is also investing in areas such as artificial intelligence products and data centers. 

It is working with TSMC to build chips using the same 5-nanometer process used for Apple’s M1 chips, 9to5 Mac reported. 

The PC market dropped 15.3% to 71.3 million units in Q2 2022 from the same time in the previous year, a report from IDC revealed. 

