GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intel shareholders sue chipmaker after job, dividend cuts cause stock plunge

Intel also posted a $1.61 billion second-quarter net loss, as revenue fell 1% to $12.83 billion

Published - August 08, 2024 09:20 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Intel was sued by shareholders who said the Silicon Valley chipmaker fraudulently concealed problems that led it to post weak results.

FILE PHOTO: Intel was sued by shareholders who said the Silicon Valley chipmaker fraudulently concealed problems that led it to post weak results. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Intel was sued on Wednesday by shareholders who said the Silicon Valley chipmaker fraudulently concealed problems that led it to post weak results, slash jobs and suspend its dividend, and caused its market value to sink more than $32 billion in a single day.

The proposed class action against Intel, Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner was filed in San Francisco federal court.

Shareholders said they were blindsided when Intel revealed on Aug. 1 that its so-called foundry business for making chips on contract for outsiders was in their words "floundering," costing billions of dollars extra even as revenue declined.

They said the Santa Clara, California-based company's materially false or misleading statements regarding the business and its manufacturing capabilities inflated its stock price from Jan. 25 to Aug. 1.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Intel had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit came after Intel said last Thursday it would lay off more than 15% of its workforce, or more than 15,000 jobs, and suspend its dividend starting in the fourth quarter as part of a restructuring meant to save $10 billion in 2025.

Intel also posted a $1.61 billion second-quarter net loss, as revenue fell 1% to $12.83 billion.

Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs to finance recovery: Report

The company has struggled to fend off competition from rival chipmakers and benefit from growth in artificial intelligence.

Among its rivals are Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics and Taiwan's TSMC.

Intel's share price tumbled 26% to $21.48 on Aug. 2, the day after it announced quarterly results, the job cuts and the dividend suspension.

The shares closed Wednesday down 3.6% at $18.99 and have fallen 34.6% since the announcement.

The case is Construction Laborers Pension Trust of Greater St. Louis v Intel Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 24-04807.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.