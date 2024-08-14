ADVERTISEMENT

Intel sells stake in chip designer Arm Holdings

Published - August 14, 2024 10:03 am IST

Intel has said it is focused on developing advanced AI chips and building out its for-hire manufacturing capabilities

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Intel sold its 1.18 million share stake in British chip firm Arm Holdings. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel, which is cutting thousands of jobs as it struggles to stay relevant in the chip industry, sold its 1.18 million share stake in British chip firm Arm Holdings in the second quarter, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intel would have raised about $146.7 million from the sale, based on the average price of Arm's stock between April and June, according to Reuters calculations.

The chipmaker said earlier this month that it would cut more than 15% of its workforce and suspend its dividend amid a pullback in spending on traditional data center semiconductors and a shift towards AI chips, where it lags rivals such as Nvidia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs to finance recovery: Report

Intel has said it is focused on developing advanced AI chips and building out its for-hire manufacturing capabilities, as it aims to recoup the technological edge lost to Taiwan's TSMC , the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The push to energize that contracting foundry business under CEO Pat Gelsinger has increased Intel's costs and pressured profit margins, forcing it to seek cost cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intel and ARM both declined to comment on Tuesday when contacted by Reuters about the share sale.

"This looks to be consistent with the restructuring plan and the renewed focus on liquidity and efficiency that Gelsinger laid out from the last conference call," said Benchmark Co analyst Cody Acree.

Santa Clara, California-based Intel had cash and cash equivalents of $11.29 billion, and total current liabilities of about $32 billion, as of end June.

Intel stock has lost more than 59% of its value so far this year, slumping 26% on Aug. 2 after the company suspended its dividend. It was nearly flat in extended trading on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US