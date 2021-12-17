Intel says metaverse needs a 1000-times computing power boost

Metaverse may be the next major platform in computing after the world wide web and mobile.

Metaverse will need a thousand-times boost in computational efficiency from today’s state of the art, to be persistent and accessible by billions of humans in real time, Intel said in a statement.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

"We need several orders of magnitude more powerful computing capability, accessible at much lower latencies," said Raja Koduri, senior vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel Corporation.

"The entire plumbing of the Internet will need major upgrades."

He highlighted that we are on the cusp of the next major transition in computing and metaverse may be the next major platform in computing after the world wide web and mobile but reckons that our current computing, storage and networking infrastructure is not enough to achieve this vision.

To put different individuals in a social setting in an entirely virtual environment we need convincing and detailed avatars with realistic clothing, hair and skin tones, rendered in real time and based on sensor data capturing real world 3D objects, gestures, audio.

Also Read | Intel's first foray into the metaverse will be software to use others' chips

To achieve this, data transfer at super high bandwidths and extremely low latencies are required. Beyond the hardware improvements, we also need new algorithms and software architectures, Koduri said.