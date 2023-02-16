ADVERTISEMENT

Intel launches Xenon W-3400 and Xenon W-2400 processors for workstations

February 16, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Intel’s Xeon W-3400 and W-2400, designed for professionals, claim to be the company’s most powerful workstation processors  

The Hindu Bureau

The Intel Xenon W-3400 and W-2400 processors come with support for DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6E. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Intel, on Wednesday, launched two new processors aimed at professional creators. Code-named Sapphire Rapids, the Xenon W-3400 and W-2400 come with support for DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6E.

The new processors from Intel are available with up to 56 cores single sockets. The top-end Intel Xeon w9-3495X processor features a redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache, delivering up to 28% single-thread1 and up to 120% multi-thread performance improvements over the previous generation, the company claims.

Operational frequencies up to 4.8 gigahertz with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 also allow the processors to provide professional users with improved computing performance in daily workloads.

Additionally, the new processors also come with support for Intel vPro enterprise technology, alongside ECC memory which allows for reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS) technologies to ensure workstation uptime is maximised so professionals don’t have to worry about workflow interruptions, the company shared.

“Our new Intel Xeon desktop workstation platform is uniquely designed to unleash the innovation and creativity of professional creators, artists, engineers, designers, data scientists, and power users”, said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solutions​, Client Computing Group.

The Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 workstation processors will be available for pre-order starting Feb. 15 from industry partners, with system availability beginning in March.

