Intel launches first Arc GPUs for laptops

April 01, 2022 10:33 IST

Intel has launched the first discrete GPUs from its Arc A-Series graphics portfolio for laptops after unveiling the Arc brand in August last year. The company says its Arc graphics product family would enable high-performance graphics experiences for gamers and creators.

The chipmaker revealed the first Arc 3 GPUs – A350M and A370M, which are said to offer enhanced 1080p gaming and advanced content creation. Intel’s Arc 3 graphics will be followed by its Arc 5 and Arc 7 products, which according to the company, would offer the same content-creation capabilities coupled with increased graphics and computing performance.

The California-based firm said that the Arc A-Series GPUs are built on its new Xe High Performance Graphics (Xe HPG) microarchitecture, which was engineered from the ground up for gamers and creators. The A350M has six Xe-cores and six ray tracing units, and the A370M comes with eight Xe-cores and eight ray tracing units. Both GPUs will come with 4GB GDDR6 (64-bit) memory configurations. The graphics power range for the A350M is 25-35W and that of the A370M is 35-50W.

The Arc 5 and Arc 7 graphics products would have more Xe-cores, more ray tracing units, more GDDR6 memory compared with Arc 3 products, and will be unveiled later this year.

Intel’s Xe HPG includes artificial intelligence (AI) engines to provide increased compute capability to complete AI inferencing operations and help deliver performance boosts in productivity, gaming and creator workloads, the company noted.

Additionally, the microarchitecture’s media engine is said to support acceleration for a broad set of video codecs and standards and includes industry-first AV1 hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding.

According to Intel, the Xe HPG’s display engine is capable of handling high-resolution, high refresh rate HDR displays, supporting the latest standards, including Display Port 2.0 10G for 4K at 120hz uncompressed.

On the gaming front, the company says that the Arc GPUs – from Arc 3 to Arc 7 – will fully support DirectX 12 Ultimate and advanced gaming technologies such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, as well as Xe Super Sampling, which is an AI-based image upscaling technology.

Intel says its Deep Link technology will allow the Arc GPUs to work seamlessly with its CPUs with integrated graphics to boost performance for gaming, creating and streaming. The technology features dynamic power share, which intelligently and automatically prioritises engine performance depending on the workload by sending more power to the Intel core processor or Intel Arc graphics product as needed, the company explained.

The chipmaker has also developed an Arc Control app, which is said to be a seamless interface and all-in-one hub that puts users in control of the gaming experience. Its features include custom performance profiles, built-in streaming, a virtual camera, integrated Game ON Driver downloading, automatic game capture, among others.

Intel’s launch of the Arc A-Series graphics marks an important step in the company’s journey as it takes on rivals like Nvidia and AMD which have established themselves in the GPU space, with a wide range of products designed for different categories of devices.

The Arc 3 GPUs will be first available with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, Intel said. It also promises to offer Arc GPUs with brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, MSI, Lenovo, among others, in the future. Besides, the firm noted it plans to introduce desktop and workstation graphic products later this year.