Intel launches Arc brand for gaming GPUs.

19 August 2021 15:29 IST

The first models will arrive in both mobile and desktops in the first quarter of 2022.

Intel revealed its new Arc brand for high-performance graphics products including hardware, software and services, aimed at gamers. The first models will arrive in both mobile and desktops in the first quarter of 2022.

The first generation is based on the Xe HPG micro architecture, code-named Alchemist, which was formerly known as DG2. The other code names of future generations under the Arc brand are Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

Intel explained the graphic products based on Xe HPG microarchitecture are designed to deliver scalability with advanced graphics features. The first generation Alchemist is equipped with hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling, that offers full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

“The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere,” Roger Chandler, VP & GM, Client Graphics Products and Solutions at Intel said in a statement.